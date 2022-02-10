Eight lakh houses receive pipeline water in Uttarakhand: PM Modi in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 while attending a public rally in Srinagar, Uttarakhand lauded the work of his government and said that development works will reach the people of the state only if they remain in power, else the state will be backward. “Several important decisions have been taken for natural farming near Ganga. They (Congress) didn't provide drinking water to people of the state. But today 8 lakh houses are receiving water via a pipeline,” said Prime Minister Modi. Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand on 14 February 2022 to elect 70 MLAs of the state.