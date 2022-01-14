Eight Delhi Police personnel awarded ‘Medal for Excellence in Police Training’

Eight officers and personnel of Delhi Police have been awarded the “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training” for the year 2020-21.They have been selected in recognition of their excellent work towards imparting training in Delhi Police Academy’s different campuses to produce good officers and personnel.The awardees have been selected for their commendable training techniques in Outdoor, Indoor and other such training modules.They have been steadfast in developing and updating training techniques to suit the evolving aspects of policing.The Ministry of Home Affairs instituted the “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training '' for motivating and rewarding the trainers and support staff of police training institutions of State and Central Police Forces to promote the quality of training in the country.