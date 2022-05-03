Eid-ul-Fitr Ghulam Nabi Azad offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on May 03 offered Namaz at the Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi. While speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, “It's a matter of joy to get some relief from COVID-19 finally. People reached the road because of space constraints. May walls of hatred break for eternity. If the election happens (in Kashmir) and the power is given in the hands of people, then I believe all will be well.” Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.