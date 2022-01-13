Efforts will be to bring new growth avenues for India, UK: Piyush Goyal

While addressing the media during launch of the free trade agreement negotiations between India and United Kingdom, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on January 13 said that both the countries will try to bring new growth avenues. “Those who understand agreements, recognise that both sides have to win in a free trade agreement. Our efforts will be to bring new avenues of growth for both countries. We'll expand trade between the countries to increase employment for both,” the Union Minister said.