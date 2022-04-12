Efforts of Annapurnadham Trust will boost Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Scheme: PM Modi

Addressing the inaugural event of Hostel, Education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj, Gujarat through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 stated that the trust’s efforts will strengthen the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Scheme in district hospitals. He said, “In our tradition, emphasis has always been laid on food, health and education. These elements have been expanded in Maa Annapurna Dham. Common human beings of Gujarat will benefit from this Arogya Dham. With the facility of dialysis of many people and 24 hours blood supply, many patients will be served.” “This effort of yours is going to give more strength to the campaign that the Central Government has started the facility of free dialysis in district hospitals. You all deserve praise for your service to all these humanitarian efforts,” PM Modi added.