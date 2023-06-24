Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2023: Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey assesses education under PM Modi

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2023: Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey assesses education under PM Modi

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check eligibility
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.