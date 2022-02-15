ED visits residence of Dawood Ibrahims sister Haseena Parker in Mumbai

Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited the residence of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar on February 15 in Mumbai. According to the sources, the ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld investigating a money laundering case. Taking to ANI, a security guard said, “There were 6-7 officers with 2 cars reached the residence. They took permission from the residential authority for searching the house.”