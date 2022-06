ED summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, CM Baghel calls it a ‘politics of revenge’

: A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attacked BJP-led Central government on ED's action and alleged that BJP is pursuing ‘politics of revenge’.