ED summon to Rahul Gandhi: We are Gandhi’s heirs, ‘Satyagraha’ won’t stop, says Randeep Surjewala

General Secretary of Indian National Congress Randeep Surjewala on June 14 referring to Enforcement Directorate’s summon to Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, said their ‘Satyagraha’ won’t stop. Addressing a Press Conference, Surjewala said, “ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to muzzle his voice as he has always questioned Modi govt on issues like China capturing our territory, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment, religious vendetta. He is being constantly attacked.” “We are Gandhi's heirs, we will once again walk, our 'Satyagraha' won't stop,” he added.