ED raids Satyendar Jain's residence, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj calls it ‘political malice’

Aam Admi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on June 06 slammed Central Government following the Enforcement Directorate raids at Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence and called it a ‘political malice’. Bhardwaj said, “ED has detained Satyendar Jain for the last five days. Two days ago ED gave an affidavit in the court saying that Satyendar Jain's name is neither in any FIR nor he is an accused but despite this he has been arrested.” He further added that, “Earlier, CBI and Income Tax raids have been conducted on his house and nothing has been recovered in it. The central government has no evidence against them. Raids were conducted at his house from 7 o'clock today. It's just a matter of troubling a family because of political malice.”