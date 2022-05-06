ED raids locations linked with Jharkhand Mines & Geology Department Secretary Pooja Singhal

Enforcement Directorate on May 06 conducted raids at the different locations linked with Jharkhand Mines & Geology Department Secretary Pooja Singhal in Ranchi. The raids were carried out in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state. 20 locations linked with Singhal in Ranchi, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Mumbai are being raided.