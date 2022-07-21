ED quizzes Sonia Gandhi Delhi Police sets up barricades in vicinity of AICC headquarters

Delhi Police on July 20 set up barricades in vicinity of AICC headquarters at Akbar road. It was done as a precautionary measure as Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will appear before ED. Senior Congress leaders, MPs set to assemble at AICC office to express solidarity with her. ED will question Sonia Gandhi in connection with National Herald Case.