ED probe against Rahul Gandhi: Situation is very serious in country, says Ashok Gehlot

Speaking over ED’s probe against Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on June 14 said that the situation in the country is very serious. He said, “No one can imagine the pressure from government on Delhi Police... we can manage with Section 144, but you cannot stop us from coming to AICC office. Situation in the country is very serious. People are coming on roads on Ram Navami and Friday Namaz.”