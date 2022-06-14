Search icon
ED probe against Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader Srinivas BV detained during protest

Congress leader Srinivas BV has been detained on June 14 in Delhi, during protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case.

