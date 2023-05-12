ED is working as an agent of BJP…” Bhupesh Baghel on alleged excise scam in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel referring to alleged excise scam case in Chhattisgarh said that ED is working as an agent of BJP. Addressing a Press Conference, Baghel "The way false cases are being fabricated and attempts are made to include my name in the alleged excise scam case show that ED is working as an agent of BJP. This is a conspiracy by BJP and ED."