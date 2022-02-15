ED created for country, not for political party: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on February 15, while speaking about the recent raids by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai, said that ED has been created for the security of the country and not for a political party. “If ED has any information, they can do it for the security of the country. But who tried to suppress the big bank scam of the country in Gujarat? Even FIR of the case was not done for two years, how the main accused fled is a matter of concern,” Shiv Sena leader said.