ED conducts raids at multiple locations of Jharkhand CM's MLA representative Pankaj Mishra

nforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's MLA representative Pankaj Mishra on July 08. Raids are underway at 18 different locations, including Sahibganj, Berhait, and Rajmahal. The raids are being carried out in connection with a tender scam.