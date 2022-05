ED conducts raids at 6 locations in Ranchi in connection with IAS Pooja Singhal case

Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at six different locations in Ranchi, Jharkhand on May 24. The raids were conducted in connection with IAS Pooja Singhal case. Pooja Singhal was arrested by the ED on May 11. After her arrest, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ranchi sent Singhal to ED's remand.