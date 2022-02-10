ED, CBI pressure doesn't work on me: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi’s remark

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress leader does not listen to him in his exclusive interview with ANI, Rahul Gandhi on February 10 said that PM Modi is right, he does not listen to him and why should he listen.While addressing the gathering at 'Uttarakhandi Swabhimaan' Rally in Haridwar, Congress leader said, “In an interview yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said that Rahul doesn't listen. Did you understand what he meant? It meant that ED, CBI pressure doesn't work on Rahul, and he does not back down. Why should I listen to him?”