“ED arrives before PM Modi reaches poll-bound state…” K Kavitha attacks BJP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lashed took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that Prime Minister reaches poll-bound states after ED knocked the doors in states. “Modi government came 8 years ago and in these 8 years democratically elected governments in 9 states were toppled while BJP formed its governments in inappropriate way. Every child in country knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states. This has happened in Telangana,” said K Kavitha.

