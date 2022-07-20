ED arrests Jharkhand CM’s aide Pankaj Mishra in illegal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 19 arrested Pankaj Mishra, a close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in an illegal mining case. He has been taken to a special PMLA court. Mishra was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The move comes days after the agency seized cash amounting to Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra in the case. The seized amount belonged to Mishra, one Dahoo Yadav and their associates.