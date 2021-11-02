{"id":"2918092","source":"DNA","title":"ED arrests Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Former Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an extortion and money laundering case. “We have cooperated in their investigation. They have arrested him in a case involving Rs 4.5 crores. He will be produced before court. We’ll oppose the remand before the court,” said Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer Inderpal Singh.","summary":"Former Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an extortion and money laundering case. “We have cooperated in their investigation. They have arrested him in a case involving Rs 4.5 crores. He will be produced before court. We’ll oppose the remand before the court,” said Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer Inderpal Singh.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-ed-arrests-anil-deshmukh-in-money-laundering-case-2918092","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003597-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_07.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635838802","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918092"}