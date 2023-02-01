हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Adani Saga
Budget 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Economic Survey 2023: GDP growth projection increased
The new Economic Survey estimates that the GDP growth rate will be increased in 2023-24.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Pathaan
Adani
Budget 2023
Popular Stories
More
Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal postponed, team working to fine tune VFX
Mumbai news: Gateway of India-Belapur in 1 hour via luxury cruise ship, timings, ticket prices, top speed revealed
Union Budget 2023: Good news for home buyers under PM Awas Yojana, check details inside
'BBC waging information war': Russia backs PM Modi over documentary
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli organise bhandara for 100 seers in Rishikesh, fans praise them for 'embracing their culture'
Most Viewed
More
Post Office Saving Schemes: PP...
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshka...
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar...
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram,...
State Bank of India to deliver...
Speed Reads
More
Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs
Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the hidden rose in THIS pic
Union Budget 2023: What gets cheaper? Check full list here
Union Budget 2023: What’s got cheaper, what’s got costlier
Budget 2023: Government to expand documents available on DigiLocker, to aid KYC related activities
Most Watched
More
Karnataka News: Villagers block roadin protest after a girl ...
DNA | Know all about Pfizer and the loot they made in the na...
Delhi Kanjhawala case takes another turn; who is the mystery...
Entertainment Wrap, December 23...
DNA | People leaving Joshimath due to crisis...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Adani Saga
Budget 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall