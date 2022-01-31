Economic Survey 2022: Services sector worst hit by lockdowns, says Principal Economic Advisors

While presenting Economic Survey 2022, Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal on January 31 stated that India’s services sector was the most affected by the lockdowns, however the agriculture sector was least affected by lockdowns of various kinds. “Agriculture sector grew in even 2020-21 and again in 2021-22. Industrial sector did go through a contraction and now it is about 4.1 per cent above pre-pandemic levels. The segment (of services sector) which includes tourism, travel, and hotels is still 8.5 per cent below where it was before the pandemic. It is a sector that is still impacted,” he added.