ECI Says Defaming Poll Panel Over Unfavourable Verdicts Is ‘Absurd’ | Rahul Gandhi On ECI | Congress

ECI Says Defaming Poll Panel Over Unfavourable Verdicts Is ‘Absurd’ | Rahul Gandhi On ECI | Congress Election Commission of India (ECI) sources on Saturday (June 7, 2025) rejected allegations of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, calling the claims “absolutely absurd.” The remarks came in response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s article accusing the ECI of “match-fixing” the polls. ECI sources said defaming the poll panel after an unfavourable verdict undermines democratic institutions and demoralizes election staff. They also dismissed the claims about faulty electoral rolls as unsubstantiated and an affront to the rule of law.