ECI assured about elections in JK NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah said that the Election Commission of India assured them about elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “ECI has assured us that they're looking into this matter. It's unfortunate that a State which is the crown of India was made a Union Territory. We want a democratic govt in J&K,” said Farooq Abdullah. A delegation of NC and PDP along with Congress leaders met ECI over the demand for elections in Jammu & Kashmir.