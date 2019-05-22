EC means ‘Eradicated Credibility’ EVM is ‘Electronic Victory Machine’ for BJP Congress

Congress slammed the Election Commission today for rejecting the demand of major Opposition parties for 100 per cent counting of VVPAT’s in case. While addressing a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “I read out "VVPAT slips have been counted due to either non display of result from control unit or under rule 56 D of conduct of polls rule or whatsoever 'the reason shan't be included in draw of lots for mandatory verification of VVPAT slips'. What's the reason? Is it because 'Chunav Achar Sanhita' has become 'Modi Prachar Sanhita'? Won't you do anything for credibility of EVMs? Will you make EVMs 'Electronic Victory Machines' for BJP? Is it because EC stands for 'Enfeebled Commission', 'Eradicated/Eliminated' Credibility'?