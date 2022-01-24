EC issues new COVID guidelines ahead of Goa Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Goa Assembly Elections, South Goa District Magistrate Ruchika Katyal on January 24 in Panaji, informed about the new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission on January 22. She also said that the capacity for the door-to-door campaign has been increased to 10 from 5 people. “The Election Commission has announced new guidelines regarding COVID-19 management. The number of door-to-door campaigning have been increased to 10 from 5 people. For in-door meetings, the number of persons allowed have been increased to 300 from 50, 50 per cent capacity of the hall will still apply,” Ruchika Katyal said. “Till date, 11 FIRs have been registered in North Goa and 9 in South Goa for COVID-19 related violations,” she added.