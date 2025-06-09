EC Asks Rahul Gandhi To Submit Formal Complaint On Maharashtra Rigging Row | Rahul Gandhi vs EC

EC Asks Rahul Gandhi To Submit Formal Complaint On Maharashtra Rigging Row | Rahul Gandhi vs EC Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of "match-fixing" in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls. Responding to his article, EC sources told PTI that the poll body will only reply if Gandhi writes to it directly. The EC also pointed out that Congress skipped a scheduled May 15 meeting with the Commission, which other national parties attended. Rahul Gandhi, in his sharp critique, warned that the alleged rigging could be repeated in Bihar and other states where the BJP is facing defeat. He also demanded CCTV footage from Maharashtra polling stations. In response, EC sources said such footage is accessible only through high court scrutiny, as per electoral rules, to protect both the election's integrity and voter privacy. An EC official further said Gandhi's allegations questioned not only the Commission but also the polling and booth agents appointed by Congress candidates in Maharashtra. The official added that Rahul Gandhi should trust the legal process rather than cast doubts on electoral institutions.