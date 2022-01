Eastern UP has become free from meningitis: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 03 laid the foundation stone of 754 Anganwadi centres in Lucknow. Speaking at the event, CM Yogi said, “Every year 1.5-2 thousand children die due to encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today eastern Uttar Pradesh has become free from meningitis. The work which was not done in 40 years, we did in 4 years.”