Eastern Railway General Manager calls Union Rail Budget 2022-23 ‘game changing and growth oriented’

Following the presentation of Union Budget 2022-23 on February 01, General Manager of Eastern Railway, Arun Arora called it “game changing and growth oriented.” “2,000 kilometres of rail network will be brought under ‘Kavach’, the world-class technology for railway safety. 400 new Vande Bharat Express trains will be manufactured. It is a game changing and growth oriented budget,” said General Manager Arora.