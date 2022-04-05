East Delhi Mayor appeals meat trader to close shops during Navratri festival

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal on April 05 appealed meat traders to understand Hindu sentiments and close their shops during Navratri festival. While speaking to ANI, he said, “As of now, it is an appeal. We don't consume even onion-garlic during Navratri. So, I have appealed to all meat sellers to understand Hindu sentiments and close their shops on those days. It will promote harmony.” “So, this is my appeal to them. But besides this, we have a rule that slaughterhouses won't function on Saptami, Ashtami and the day of Navratri. If slaughterhouses will be closed, meat will not be sold,” East Delhi Mayor added.