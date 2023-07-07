Earth Records Hottest Day Ever, More High Temperatures Ahead To Effect Billions, But Why?

cre Trending Videos

rd of July was recorded as the hottest day and this record was broken in just a anotherday. For the second day in a row, July 04 was recorded as the Earth’s hottest day. July 3 was the first time that the global average daily temperature crossed the 17 degree Celsius mark. That record was broken within a day, with July 4 turning out to be even hotter. The average temperature on July 3 was measured to be 17.01 degree Celsius. The next day recorded 17.18 degree Celsius and scientists expect more such record-breaking events in the near future. Watch to know the reason behind the soaring temperature.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile