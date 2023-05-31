EAM S Jaishankar will pay official visits to South Africa and Namibia

EAM Dr Jaishankar will pay official visits to South Africa and Namibia from June 1 to 6. He will visit South Africa from June 1 to 3 to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting. BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting will be held in Capetown. South Africa holds the Presidency of BRICS for 2023. Dr Jaishankar will also hold a bilateral meeting with his South African Counterpart Naledi Pandor. The External Affairs Minister will also call on the President of South Africa during his visit. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other BRICS Foreign Ministers. Dr Jaishankar will also have an interaction with the Indian Diaspora in Capetown. EAM Dr Jaishankar will thereafter visit Namibia from June 4 to 6. This will be the first visit by an EAM of India to the Republic of Namibia. During the visit, EAM will call on the top leadership of the country. He will also meet with other Ministers of the Government of Namibia. EAM will also co-chair inaugural Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Namibian Deputy PM/ Foreign Minister. He will also interact with the Indian Diaspora based in Namibia.