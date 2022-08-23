Search icon
EAM S Jaishankar terms his talks with Paraguay’s counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola as ‘productive’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 22 held ‘productive’ talks with his Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola in Asuncion. While speaking at the event he said, “This is the first visit of an Indian Foreign Min (to Asuncion). It comes at a time when we've established an embassy here. Today we had very productive talks. We discussed our bilateral relations, the prospects for growth, trade & development partnership.” “I have every confidence that with an embassy now resident in this country, the opportunities for our population will grow and I can certainly assure you, Minister, that you will find India a very good partner,” he added.

