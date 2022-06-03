EAM Jaishankar slams Europe for its ‘Our problem is World’s problem’ mindset

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on June 03 slammed Europe for its mindset ‘Our problem is World's problem’, stating that the World's problems are not Europe’s problems. He made these remarks at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum being held in Slovakia on the topic 'Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region'.“Europe has to grow out of the mindset that its problems are world's problems, but the world's problems aren't Europe's problems. Today linkages are being made between China and India and what's happening in Ukraine.