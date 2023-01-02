EAM Jaishankar says this about Russia-Ukraine conflict

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar addressed Indian Diaspora in Vienna, Austria. While addressing the event he said, “For us, (Russia-Ukraine) conflict is a matter of deep concern. We believe this is not an era of war. From the beginning, our effort has been to return to dialogue & diplomacy. We're on the side of peace and a large part of the world thinks like us.”