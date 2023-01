EAM Jaishankar, MP CM Chouhan attend cultural event at PBD Convention

Minister of External AffairsS Jaishankar and Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 08attended a cultural event showcasing dance and music of Madhya Pradesh at the PravasiBhartiya Divas. The event was organised at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The mega event will be held from January 08 to January 10.