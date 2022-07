EAM Jaishankar: Modi govt has given first priority to security in foreign policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 12 said that Modi govt has given first priority to security in foreign policy. Addressing a Press Conference, Jaishankar said, “I want to put this in the context of a larger approach of the Modi government, we have always given security a very very high priority, in fact number one priority in our foreign policy.”