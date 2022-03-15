EAM Jaishankar briefs Parliament on evacuation of Indians from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on March 15 informed that under Operation Ganga, 90 flights have been operated out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were IAF flights. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said, “Under Operation Ganga, 90 flights have been operated out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were IAF flights. The evacuation flights were from Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia. While IAF rose to the occasion, most of the private airlines also participated enthusiastically.”