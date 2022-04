EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka on a day-long official visit to Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on April 28 arrived in Dhaka to hold bilateral discussions with his Bangladeshi Counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen. During his visit, EAM will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and handover an invitation to her on her Indian Counterpart Narendra Modi's behalf to visit New Delhi. He is on a day-long official visit to Bangladesh.