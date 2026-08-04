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Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

E20 Petrol News Police Stop Arvind Kejriwal AAP Leaders From Marching Towards PM Modi’s Residence

Delhi Police prevents Arvind Kejriwal from marching to PM Modi's residence. Police stop AAP leaders from submitting over 2.3 lakh petitions against E20 petrol. Manish Sisodia and AAP workers stage a sit-in protest on Ferozeshah Road.

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Delhi Police prevents Arvind Kejriwal from marching to PM Modi's residence. Police stop AAP leaders from submitting over 2.3 lakh petitions against E20 petrol. Manish Sisodia and AAP workers stage a sit-in protest on Ferozeshah Road.

Arvind Kejriwal
E20 petrol
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