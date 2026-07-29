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Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

E20 Fuel Row Nitin Gadkari Reveals Study Findings For BS-III Vehicle Owners | E20 Ethanol Row

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed Parliament regarding the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol (20% ethanol blended with petrol). Following growing concerns and political pushback over potential vehicle damage, the government revealed findings from a joint study by IOCL, ARAI, SIAM, and IIP Dehradun. The report admits that BS-III vehicles manufactured between April 1, 2005, and 2016 may experience faster degradation of certain rubber hoses and gaskets due to ethanol reactivity. However, Minister Gadkari clarified that these component replacements are minor and can be addressed during routine vehicle maintenance. The study confirmed no internal engine modifications are required for two-wheelers or four-wheelers, and no abnormal engine wear or startability issues were found. Watch the full report for a breakdown of the official statement, mileage clarifications, and what this means for your vehicle!

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Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed Parliament regarding the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol (20% ethanol blended with petrol). Following growing concerns and political pushback over potential vehicle damage, the government revealed findings from a joint study by IOCL, ARAI, SIAM, and IIP Dehradun. The report admits that BS-III vehicles manufactured between April 1, 2005, and 2016 may experience faster degradation of certain rubber hoses and gaskets due to ethanol reactivity. However, Minister Gadkari clarified that these component replacements are minor and can be addressed during routine vehicle maintenance. The study confirmed no internal engine modifications are required for two-wheelers or four-wheelers, and no abnormal engine wear or startability issues were found. Watch the full report for a breakdown of the official statement, mileage clarifications, and what this means for your vehicle!

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