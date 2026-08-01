E20 Fuel Row: Govt Defends Ethanol Policy, Says Petrol Would Have Hit ₹125/Litre Without Blending

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Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 09:56 PM IST

E20 Fuel Row Govt Defends Ethanol Policy Says Petrol Would Have Hit ₹125Litre Without Blending

New Delhi: Doubling down on its E20 petrol policy amid rising scrutiny from opposition parties and legacy vehicle owners, the Union Petroleum Ministry asserted that 20% ethanol blending acted as "energy insurance" for India during the recent Middle East crude turmoil. In a detailed statement, the government revealed that when global crude surged to $135 per barrel following the Strait of Hormuz blockade, unblended petrol would have retailed at nearly ₹125 per litre in Delhi. Instead, consumers paid ₹94.77 per litre, saving roughly ₹30 per litre. The ministry also firmly dismissed claims that subsidized Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice was diverted for fuel, clarifying that only surplus, broken, or damaged grains unfit for human consumption are supplied to distilleries.

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New Delhi: Doubling down on its E20 petrol policy amid rising scrutiny from opposition parties and legacy vehicle owners, the Union Petroleum Ministry asserted that 20% ethanol blending acted as "energy insurance" for India during the recent Middle East crude turmoil. In a detailed statement, the government revealed that when global crude surged to $135 per barrel following the Strait of Hormuz blockade, unblended petrol would have retailed at nearly ₹125 per litre in Delhi. Instead, consumers paid ₹94.77 per litre, saving roughly ₹30 per litre. The ministry also firmly dismissed claims that subsidized Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice was diverted for fuel, clarifying that only surplus, broken, or damaged grains unfit for human consumption are supplied to distilleries.

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