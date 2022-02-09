Duo brothers in Delhi treating, rescuing injured birds

Two brothers from Delhi named Nadeem Sehzaad and Mohammed Saud are self-taught vets who treat injured birds of prey. They have been rescuing birds for the last 19 years and so far, they have rescued 23,000 birds. Talking to ANI Nadeem Sehzaad said, "The name of our organisation is Wildlife rescue which is a charitable organisation. I've got it registered in 2010, but we have been involved in the treatment of these birds since 2003." "We have registered our charitable trust in 2010, but we have been doing this work before that. Since we have regained consciousness, we have always helped some other animal," Mohammed Saud told to ANI.