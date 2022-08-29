Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Dumka girl death case: Police arrest accused, Section 144 imposed in area

Calling the situation under control, Dumka Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambar Lakda on August 28 informed that the accused behind the death of the Dumka girl has been arrested and that the Section 144 has been imposed in the area. “The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We'll apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed,” the SP said. The people held a protest against the gruesome incident on August 28 after the girl succumbed to her injuries. The victim was a student who was set ablaze by a man in Dumka for allegedly turning down his proposal.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA CUET PG 2022 admit card at cuet.nta.nic.in: All important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.