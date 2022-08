Dumka girl death case: Banna Gupta assures of stringent action against perpetrators

Calling the gruesome incident serious, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on August 28 in Ranchi, assured of stringent action against the culprits involved in the killing of the girl in Dumka. “The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We'll ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard,” the minister said.