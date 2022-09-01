Dumka girl death case All facts being ascertained says DIG

As the Dumka girl death case continues to stir rage among the citizens all around the nation, Dumka DIG Sudarshan Prasad Mandal on September 01 informed that a Special Investigation Team is probing the matter. “All the facts are being ascertained, SIT is probing. Investigation of the case is underway, I can't comment on it,” he said. On August 23, accused Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on a 16-year-old girl through the window of her house and set her ablaze. After fighting for five days in a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. This incident shocked the nation