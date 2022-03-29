Dubai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed a gathering at ‘India Jewellery Enclave’

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addressed a gathering at ‘India Jewellery Enclave’ in Dubai on March 29. He said that they are actively working to promote brand India and are expanded outreach with various countries in the world. At the inaugural event, Piyush Goyal said, “We are working actively to promote brand India and are having an expanded outreach with various countries in the world. This will help in giving impetus to labour-oriented job-generating sectors including jewellery industry.”