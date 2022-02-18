DS College in Aligarh bans entry of students without prescribed uniform

Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh on February 17 issued a notice banning entry of students without prescribed uniform. The college administration will not allow students to enter campus wearing saffron stole or hijab. Speaking to mediapersons, Principal of DS College, Dr Raj Kumar Verma said, “We will not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces. Students are not allowed to wear saffron stole or hijab inside college premises.”